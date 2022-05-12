Babysitter found passed out with empty vodka bottle, 15-month-old unattended: court docs

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 65-year-old Delhi Township babysitter is under arrest after she was found passed out with a 15-month-old baby unattended in her home, court records show.

Donna Muthert was “heavily intoxicated” when she was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of endangering children Wednesday at her residence in the 1100 block of Wilderness Trail, an affidavit states.

Delhi Township firefighters had to force entry into the home after she did not open the door despite “excessive knocking and ringing the bell,” police wrote in the court document.

Muthert was passed out next to the baby, according to the sworn statement: “She also had urinated and defecated herself. The child was wearing only a shirt, no diapers.”

Once she was alert , Muthert “made a statement, pointing to an empty 1.751 Vodka bottle: “This was fresh this morning,” the affidavit reads.

Delhi Township police booked her into the Hamilton County Justice Center shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She was held overnight without bond and made her first court appearance in the case Thursday morning.

Veteran Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Bernie Bouchard set her bond at $25,000 and ordered several conditions he says she must follow should she be released:

Stay away all children, including the victim

Stay home on house arrest with an Electronic Monitoring Unit (EMU)

Wear an ankle bracelet that detects alcohol

“No alcohol as a condition of bond and/or probation.”

This is not Muthert’s first arrest related to alcohol, court records show.

Delhi Township police charged her with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs in January 2014 after she was involved in a crash on Cleander Drive, according to a copy of her ticket.

She refused to submit to tests to measure her level of alleged intoxication, the citation states.

The following month, she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and was ordered to a three-day state-certified driver’s intervention program.

Her 30-day jail term was suspended provided she completed the requirements and an order that prohibited her from driving at all on Sundays Jan. 18, 2014 to July 18, 2014, court records show.

