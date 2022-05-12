2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns schedule set to be released on Thursday

Schedule released at 8 p.m. on NFL Network
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster and Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will host the New York Jets in the 2022 home opener during Week 2 at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18.

[ CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR HOME OPENER TICKETS ]

The rest of the NFL schedule will be released on Thursday.

The league is set to announce the release for all teams at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.

The Cleveland Browns will have a total of 9 road games in cities like Atlanta, Miami, and Houston.

