Browns schedule set to be released on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will host the New York Jets in the 2022 home opener during Week 2 at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Week 2 | 9/18 · Back in front of the best fans in the league!



📺: '22 Schedule Release | 8 p.m. on NFL Network

The rest of the NFL schedule will be released on Thursday.

The league is set to announce the release for all teams at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.

The Cleveland Browns will have a total of 9 road games in cities like Atlanta, Miami, and Houston.

🚨 Opponents for this season 🚨



📺: Schedule Release | 8pm on NFL Network

