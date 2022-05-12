Browns schedule set to be released on Thursday
Schedule released at 8 p.m. on NFL Network
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will host the New York Jets in the 2022 home opener during Week 2 at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18.
The rest of the NFL schedule will be released on Thursday.
The league is set to announce the release for all teams at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.
The Cleveland Browns will have a total of 9 road games in cities like Atlanta, Miami, and Houston.
