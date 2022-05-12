2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man loses everything he owns on Greyhound bus

By Aria Janel
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Evan Curtis rode the Greyhound bus from downtown Cleveland to Oklahoma City about 3 months ago.

Curtis told 19 News he packed up everything he owned and put it on the bus including his Xbox because he got a new job.

“Everything was fine until we got to Indianapolis,” said Curtis.

The bus experienced some electrical issues causing Curtis and 10 other riders to leave their luggage and get on another bus.

Curtis said he was promised his luggage would be on the next bus to OKC.

“I waited until midnight until the Greyhound security kicked me off of the property,” said Curtis.

Curtis spent the next few days sending emails and calling Greyhound.

Just 2 weeks ago, he got a notification on his Xbox app that someone was playing one of his games.

" I had my brother text the Xbox and say what you’re doing is illegal, you’ve illegally obtained my Xbox,” said Curtis.

Prompting him to contact Greyhound again, this time with even more questions.

But again, no answer. So he reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter team.

Within a few hours we received this statement:

“Thank you again for reaching out to us regarding Mr. Curtis’s missing luggage. We share concern regarding this claim and we have escalated the inquiry to our regional management team”

-Greyhound

Greyhound said ponce they get in contact with Curtis they are hopeful they can work something out.

