CMSD’s chief of safety, security placed on administrative leave following OVI arrest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chief Dennis Hill was arrested again for an OVI offense.

The latest incident was back on Jan. 29, 2022.

Hill was pulled over after weaving from lane to lane.

A couple of Solon police offers had him perform several sobriety tests. He appears to have failed them all, including an attempt at trying to place one foot directly in front of the other.

“Right foot directly in front of it, like me. Stay in that position. Sir, I think you’ve had a little too much to drink. Put your hands behind your back. You’re under arrest for operating a vehicle under the influence.”

Solon Police dash cam and body camera video show what happened.

Once it was determined that he was intoxicated, Hill was arrested near his Solon home. He was cooperative, but appeared to ask for special consideration.

Hill is scheduled to be in court on July 18th. He is currently on leave and is still employed by the district, according to a statement from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District:

“Chief Hill is still employed with the District but has been placed on administrative leave while we review the circumstances of this incident. Acting Chief Lamont Dodson will oversee the department.”

The January incident is not the first OVI-related offense Hill was arrested for.

Hill joined the district as deputy chief of safety and security on Dec. 14, 2016. He was named interim chief on Aug. 31, 2019 and became chief on June 26, 2021.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.