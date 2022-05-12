2 Strong 4 Bullies
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several lanes were blocked on I-77 in Summit County following a crash and explosion on Thursday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a dump truck traveling I-77 north struck an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle that was on the shoulder just before 7:30 a.m. near the Graybill Road interchange in Green.

The crash resulted in an explosion, the sheriff’s office said. Both vehicles then caught fire.

Deputies arrived to the scene and rescued both drivers from their vehicles. They were both taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Delays on I-77 north stretched out of Summit County into Stark County.

This is a developing story.

