Gov. DeWine: President Biden’s administration is ‘driving up gas prices and hurting Ohioans’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said President Joe Biden’s actions are contributing to higher gas prices statewide.

On Thursday morning, the Republican governor wrote on Twitter about President Biden and the impact of rising gas prices in Ohio.

Gas prices are at an all-time high. While @JonHusted and I have worked to keep pipelines open, President Biden and his Administration have restricted pipelines, driving up gas prices and hurting Ohioans. — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) May 12, 2022

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price on May 12 for a gallon of gas nationally is $4.42. Cleveland’s average is below the national trend at $4.26 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, with GasBuddy.com, previously said the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine and rising demand with more people are the roads are factors in the record-setting prices.

