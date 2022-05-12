Gov. Mike DeWine orders flags lowered to honor 1 million Americans killed by COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags of Ohio and the United States of America upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to be lowered in remembrance of the more than one million Americans who died due to COVID-19.

The flags shall be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 16.

This is in accordance with the orders issued by President Joe Biden.

John Hopkins University figures show COVID-19 has killed at least 6.2 million people globally since late 2019.

[ Biden marks COVID ‘tragic milestone’ in US at global summit ]

For the sixth straight week, COVID-19 in Ohio has gotten worse, not better, as several variants of omicron are spreading.

While the number of new cases reported by the Ohio Department of Health was higher again this week, it should be noted the number is more than likely much higher because of the amount of at-home tests that are not reported to the state.

Last week, the ODH reported 11,013 new cases, and this week there were 15,970 cases reported from hospitals and medical offices.

[ COVID-19 not going away as cases in Ohio continue to increase ]

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.