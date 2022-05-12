2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lordstown Motors and Foxconn close deal for old GM plant

Pre-production Lordstown Endurance electric pickup trucks being tested at the Lordstown Motors...
Pre-production Lordstown Endurance electric pickup trucks being tested at the Lordstown Motors facility in Farmington Hills, Mich.(PRNewswire)
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lordstown Motors, announced Wednesday that it has closed the sale of its Lordstown plant and signed a contract manufacturing agreement and joint venture agreement for product development with affiliates of Hon Hai Technology, according to a press release from the company.

On November 10, 2021, Lordstown Motors and Foxconn entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement providing for the sale of LMC’s Lordstown, Ohio vehicle assembly plant to Foxconn for $230 million plus the reimbursement of certain operating and expansion costs from September 1, 2021, to the closing date. The transaction was subject to several conditions, including that the parties enter into a contract manufacturing agreement for LMC’s flagship vehicle, the Endurance, a full-size, all-electric pickup truck.

According to the release, on May 11, the transactions under the APA were completed. Total proceeds to LMC were $230 million, plus the reimbursement of approximately $27 million in operating and expansion costs. In addition, Foxconn had previously purchased $50 million of LMC Class A common stock directly from the company. Concurrently with the closing, Foxconn and Lordstown Motors entered into a manufacturing supply agreement for The Endurance.

The start of commercial production of the Endurance is targeted for the third quarter of this year, with the first commercial deliveries expected in the fourth quarter. Foxconn will assume manufacturing operations at the Lordstown plant immediately with no interruption. Approximately 400 skilled and talented LMC employees will transition to employment with Foxconn. LMC will retain a presence in Lordstown, Ohio along with engineering and technical centers, as well as corporate staff, in Farmington Hills, Mich., and Irvine, Calif.

In connection with the closing of the APA, Foxconn, and LMC also entered into a joint venture agreement to co-develop EV programs using Foxconn’s Mobility-in-Harmony (MIH) open-source EV platform. The new joint venture will be called MIH EV Design LLC and will be 55% owned by Foxconn and 45% by LMC. Foxconn is committing $100 million towards the new joint venture, including a loan to Lordstown for $45 million to support its initial capital commitment. The joint venture creates an innovative business model whereby LMC and Foxconn would jointly develop new electric vehicles, utilizing the MIH platform, for LMC in the North American commercial vehicle market and for other OEMs internationally.

Vehicles developed by MIH EV Design would be built for North America at the Lordstown, Ohio plant, and at other Foxconn contract-manufacturing locations around the world. The objective is for OEM users of Foxconn’s flexible MIH platform, manufacturing footprint, and supply chain to achieve production scale at lower volumes and with a shorter time to market.

The joint venture also leverages Lordstown Motors’ strong engineering and product development capabilities globally and provides LMC a scalable vehicle development platform in North America., accelerating EV development, reducing product development costs, and increasing the breadth of LMC’s product portfolio over time.

