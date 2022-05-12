2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lyndhurst Police: shooting that killed sneaker store owner ‘appears to be a targeted attack’

A blue 2008 Volkswagen Jetta has been identified in connection with the May 8 shooting of a...
A blue 2008 Volkswagen Jetta has been identified in connection with the May 8 shooting of a local business owner.(Source: Lyndhurst Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - Lyndhurst Police announced on May 12 that the shooting that killed the owner of DF Kickz on Mother’s Day has transitioned into a homicide investigation for “appears to be a targeted attack,” and a $5,000 reward for information is out.

Dailyn Ferguson, 23, was shot in the head while sitting in his car parked in front of his sneaker store at 5412 Mayfield Rd. around 6:30 p.m. on May 8, Lyndhurst Police Chief Patrick Rhode said.

Ferguson’s family identified his body to Lyndhurst police, Rhode said, but the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to confirm.

In the preliminary investigation, officers found that a dark-colored vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the business, opened fire, and fled south on Biltmore Road, Rhode said.

A blue 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with Ohio registration HBG72652 has since been listed in connection to the shooting, records showed.

Police confirmed that it was reported stolen out of Warrensville Heights on May 1.

The suspect is still on the loose.

Suspect still at large after shooting man in the head, Lyndhurst police says

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment.

Call the Lyndhurst Police Department Detective Bureau with your tips at 440-442-1234 (x181).

You can also call Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County tipline at 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463), or submit your tips online at www.25crime.com.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information is released.

Below is 19 News’ previous coverage from May 9:

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

