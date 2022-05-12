Northeast Ohio weather: Summerlike through Friday; storms return this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A ridge of high pressure will remain in place through Friday.

Expect quiet and dry conditions through Friday evening, and into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will once again warm well into the 80s on Friday afternoon.

Lakeshore locations will get a break from the heat in the afternoon once the lake breeze kicks in.

The weekend will be a touch cooler with highs in the 70s.

Widely scattered storms are possible each afternoon through the weekend, but neither day will be a washout.

