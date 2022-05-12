2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure still in place today and tomorrow. Sunshine and warm temperatures to continue. Most of us will easily hit above 80 degrees this afternoon. Another lake breeze keeps you cooler near the shore. There is an Air Quality Advisory in effect today. Due to the stagnant air, low level pollutants could be a problem at times. Keep this in mind if you have a respiratory issue. High temperatures tomorrow around 80 degrees. This pattern will break down by the weekend. More moisture on Saturday. A disturbance will trigger scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon.

