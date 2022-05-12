‘Unhealthy’ air quality alert issued for some residents in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An “orange” air quality alert was issued for parts of Northeast Ohio on Thursday, meaning conditions could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Thursday’s alert, which is scheduled to be in effect until midnight, pertains to people with lung diseases, children and teens, older adults, and individuals who regularly work outdoors for six or more hours a day.

The alert impacts the following counties:

Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Portage

Summit

Officials urged residents to reduce their strenuous activity or time outdoors while the alert is in effect.

