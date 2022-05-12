2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Unhealthy’ air quality alert issued for some residents in Northeast Ohio

City of Cleveland skyline and Lorain-Carnegie Bridge
City of Cleveland skyline and Lorain-Carnegie Bridge(Samantha Roberts (Meteorologist))
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An “orange” air quality alert was issued for parts of Northeast Ohio on Thursday, meaning conditions could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Thursday’s alert, which is scheduled to be in effect until midnight, pertains to people with lung diseases, children and teens, older adults, and individuals who regularly work outdoors for six or more hours a day.

The alert impacts the following counties:

  • Ashtabula
  • Cuyahoga
  • Geauga
  • Lake
  • Lorain
  • Medina
  • Portage
  • Summit

Officials urged residents to reduce their strenuous activity or time outdoors while the alert is in effect.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting the state’s first flu-associated pediatric...
Flu season hits peak later than normal
The Cleveland Clinic receives $2 million grant.
Cleveland Clinic to expand largest brain study ever to see effects of yoga, music therapy
This Ohio mom’s post-pregnancy goal? Run a marathon after each birth
Ohio mom sets post-pregnancy goal of running marathon after each birth
Supporters of abortion rights protest at Cleveland’s Public Square
Supporters of abortion rights protest at Cleveland’s Public Square