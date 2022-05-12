West Park food pantry helping families find baby formula amid shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents are going everywhere across Northeast Ohio looking for baby formula amid a nationwide shortage.

The shortage is stemming from a supply chain issue due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a safety recall on one of the manufacturers.

Sara Jovanovic, the food pantry coordinator at West Park United Church of Christ, has seen an uptick in parents looking for baby formula.

“There’s been a lot more people asking for formula, a lot more looking to find it because even on the chance they can afford it just being able to find it in the store is just not happening,” Jovanovic said.

The food pantry is also affected since it often doesn’t get baby formula donations because of how expensive it is. Jovanovic is trying to help connect families to resources with formula.

“When moms come and they need their formula for their babies, if we don’t have it then I have a list of places like the WIC hotline or 211 that they can call,” Jovanovic said.

Jovanovic knows what challenges parents are facing right now because there aren’t many alternatives.

“You need infant formula when you have an infant,” Jovanovic said. “That’s just it.”

