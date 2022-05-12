2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wooster police latest department to receive complaints about Orbeez TikTok trend

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wooster Police Department said they have received calls recently about residents being targeted in a recent TikTok trend.

The “Orbeez Challenge” has become a nationwide trend that involves individuals sharing videos on social media of themselves shooting small beads from high-powered water guns at random people, Wooster police described.

Investigators said they have looked into alleged incidents on Beall Avenue in Wooster. Police reviewed witness statements and surveillance videos from the area.

Multiple cases have been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for potential charges.

“Even though these ‘beads’ may not cause any significant injuries, we will take these reports very seriously. Also, some of these water bead guns closely resemble real firearms which could lead to a potentially deadly encounter,” police shared on Facebook.

