$1 million grant to clean polluted Northeast Ohio Brownfield sites

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) was awarded $1 million from the EPA to aid in the cleanup of polluted Brownfield sites throughout the area.

According to the NOACA, “Brownfield projects can range from cleaning up buildings with asbestos or lead contamination, to assessing and cleaning up abandoned properties that once managed dangerous chemicals. Once cleaned up, former brownfield properties can be redeveloped into productive uses, such as grocery stores, affordable housing, health centers, museums, parks, and solar farms.”

The sites that will be cleaned as a result include:

Chippewa Lake Amusement Park

Ashtabula and Lake County lakefront

Cleveland Foundry

Lorain Pellet Terminal

