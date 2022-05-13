2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

101-year-old woman shot on Cleveland’s East Side

101-year-old woman shot
101-year-old woman shot(None)
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 101-year-old female was shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood Thursday night.

EMS and police were called to the 3600 block of East 151 street around 10:20 pm.

The woman was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
(Source: WOIO)
24-year-old Rumpke driver killed in crash on I-490
Man murdered near MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland Police say
Man murdered near MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland Police say

Latest News

Authorities arrested 41-year-old Jonathan Johnson on Thursday.
Lorain County Metroparks rangers arrest man after wild chase
Corner of Turney and Rockside
Garfield Heights drivers create their own rules as lane dividers disappear
Browns release 2022 schedule
Browns 2022 schedule released
West Park food pantry helping families find baby formula amid shortage
West Park food pantry helping families find baby formula amid shortage