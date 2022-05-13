101-year-old woman shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 101-year-old female was shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood Thursday night.

EMS and police were called to the 3600 block of East 151 street around 10:20 pm.

The woman was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

