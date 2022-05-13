2 Strong 4 Bullies
62-year-old dies months after being pushed down steps in Cleveland, police say

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 62-year-old woman died Thursday, months after she was pushed down steps in the city’s Euclid - Green neighborhood.

According to a department spokesperson, the assault took place in the early morning hours of Sept. 9, 2021 in the 1700 block of Hillview Road.

The victim reported to officers that she’d been pushed down the stairs by a woman who she knew, police said.

Cleveland police detectives on Nov. 21, 2021 learned the woman was paralyzed from her injuries, which included blunt force trauma to her neck, the spokesperson said.

The victim died two days later on Nov. 23 and her death has since been ruled a homicide, according to police.

19 News is working to learn the identity of the victim.

The spokesperson said police have identified a person of interest and will continue investigating.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

