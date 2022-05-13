7 Guardians coaching staff members in MLB Health and Safety protocols after ‘multiple positive COVID-19 tests’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians released the members of the Major League Coaching Staff that are in MLB Health and Safety protocols after Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox was postponed as a result of numerous COVID-19 cases.

The postponement allowed additional time to perform more testing and contact tracing, especially with no games scheduled for Thursday.

Manager Terry Francona was among those to test positive, according to reports.

On Wednesday, a team spokesperson said there were “multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization.”

Aside from Francona, here are the members listed by the Guardians:

Bench Coach DeMarlo Hale

Hitting Coach Chris Valaika

Assistant Pitching Coach Joe Torres

First Base Coach Sandy Alomar

Third Base Coach Mike Sarbaugh

Major League Hitting Analyst Justin Toole

Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti shared the following statement on May 12:

“As a result of recent events, numerous members of our Major League coaching staff are currently in MLB Health and Safety protocols. We continue to test team personnel and conduct contract tracing for the affected individuals. Carl Willis will serve as acting manager this weekend in Minneapolis and will be supported by other individuals throughout the organization until the members of our coaching staff are able to rejoin the team.”

The postponed game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

The regularly scheduled game will be at 7:15 p.m. that day.

