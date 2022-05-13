2 Strong 4 Bullies
Agreement reached for Ohio vote on legal vote in 2023

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group backing the legalization of marijuana for adult use in Ohio and Republican legislative leaders have reached a settlement that calls for a possible statewide legalization vote next year. Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol sued Republicans earlier this month anticipating GOP leaders would argue petitions gathered by the pro-marijuana group were submitted to the Legislature too late for a November vote. The settlement calls for the group to resubmit petitions to the Legislature on Jan. 3, allowing for a statewide vote next year if lawmakers don’t act on its proposal. The group will have to seek more signatures to get a legalization measure on the ballot.

