Bond set at $1M each for Euclid couple after homicide of 4-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman who authorities arrested following the homicide of 4-year-old Musiah Wadud appeared Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Judge Joan Synenberg set bond at $1,000,000 a piece for Devin Hall, 29, and Dyneshia Anderson, 30.

Family members tell 19 News that Anderson, who is pregnant, had legal custody of Wadud. Hall is her boyfriend, according to the boy’s family.

Devin Hall and Dyneshia Anderson (Source: Euclid police)

Today marked the couple’s first appearance in Cuyahoga County court, where they have not yet been charged.

Court records show that sending the case against Hall and Anderson to a grand jury will be the next step.

In Euclid Municipal Court, they were both charged with murder.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wadud’s death was ruled a homicide due to “blunt impacts to head, neck, trunk, and extremities with brain, liver, skeletal, and soft tissue injuries.”

Musiah Wadud (Source: Courtesy to WOIO)

Euclid police said officers responded on May 5 to the Parkside Gardens apartment complex on East 260th Street for a report of an unresponsive 4-year-old.

Wadud was pronounced deceased after being taken to a local hospital, according to Euclid police.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Musiah Wadud. The Euclid Police Department will continue to work tirelessly to bring justice to those responsible for his tragic death.”

Police said three other children, who are 10 years old or younger, were removed from Anderson and Hall’s apartment for their safety.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.