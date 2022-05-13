2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bond set at $1M each for Euclid couple after homicide of 4-year-old boy

By Avery Williams and Caitlin McCarthy
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman who authorities arrested following the homicide of 4-year-old Musiah Wadud appeared Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Judge Joan Synenberg set bond at $1,000,000 a piece for Devin Hall, 29, and Dyneshia Anderson, 30.

4-year-old’s aunt, her boyfriend charged with murder in connection to Euclid boy’s death

Family members tell 19 News that Anderson, who is pregnant, had legal custody of Wadud. Hall is her boyfriend, according to the boy’s family.

Devin Hall and Dyneshia Anderson
Devin Hall and Dyneshia Anderson(Source: Euclid police)

Today marked the couple’s first appearance in Cuyahoga County court, where they have not yet been charged.

Court records show that sending the case against Hall and Anderson to a grand jury will be the next step.

In Euclid Municipal Court, they were both charged with murder.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wadud’s death was ruled a homicide due to “blunt impacts to head, neck, trunk, and extremities with brain, liver, skeletal, and soft tissue injuries.”

Musiah Wadud
Musiah Wadud(Source: Courtesy to WOIO)

Euclid police said officers responded on May 5 to the Parkside Gardens apartment complex on East 260th Street for a report of an unresponsive 4-year-old.

Wadud was pronounced deceased after being taken to a local hospital, according to Euclid police.

Police said three other children, who are 10 years old or younger, were removed from Anderson and Hall’s apartment for their safety.

