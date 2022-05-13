2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton non-profit forced to stop delivery service after theft of catalytic convertors

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Every week, nearly 100 Canton residents rely on the StarkFresh mobile grocery market to come to their neighborhood.

“These places are a lot of lower-income areas, public housing, senior living facilities, so people have a lot of mobility challenges. So, this is a really great thing for them to come up on a bus and shop for what they need,” said Maddie Hillyard, food distribution coordinator at StarkFresh.

Hillyard says the mobile grocery market hasn’t been able to make its rounds this whole week after a couple of thieves stole catalytic convertors off of three of their trucks.

“Definitely impacting them because they rely on us being on there at the same time, every week,” said Hillyard. “So when we don’t show up, they may be out of the food they were relying on that week.”

Hillyard says they are hoping to have at least one of their trucks up and running next week, but until then they won’t be able to make any deliveries.

“When someone comes in and they take away something that we need in order to function. It makes it very difficult to serve the community to the fullest,” she said.

Hillyard wants all the Starkfresh clients to know that they haven’t been forgotten.

“I just want everyone that shops at our mobile grocery market, we miss you, and we can’t wait to get back out to you,” said Hillyard.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

