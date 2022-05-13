2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Clinic announces $1.3 billion in expansion projects

Project will include a new Neurological Institute building on the main campus.
This is a rendering of the Cleveland Clinic's new Neurological Institute that will be built...
This is a rendering of the Cleveland Clinic's new Neurological Institute that will be built between East 86th and East 90th streets on the main campus.(Source: Cleveland Clinic)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The world-renowned Cleveland Clinic announced Friday a $1.3 billion expansion plan will have a major impact on the main campus in Cleveland.

The project includes building a brand new one-million-square-foot Neurological Institute that will include inpatient and outpatient, as well as research areas to study the function of the human brain.

To make room for the new building, which will be built between East 86th and East 90th streets, the Clinic will be demolishing the old Cleveland Play House, which it owns.

“Our services have never been in greater demand,” Cleveland Clinic President and CEO Dr. Mihaljevic said. “These projects reflect the needs of our organization and will ensure cutting-edge care for the next generation of patients. By building, partnering and innovating with technology, we are preparing current and future caregivers to deliver the best care.”

The Clinic will also be expanding the Cole Eye Institute on the main campus by 150,000 square feet.

The expansion projects also include the Clinic’s facilities in Florida and London.

Here is a list of the other projects announced:

  • Mentor Hospital, scheduled to open in 2023
  • Fairview Hospital renovations to address patient and caregiver needs
  • Weston Hospital in Florida, expansion of top floor of bed tower
  • London Hospital in the United Kingdom, which opened in March 2022

According to a news release from the Clinic, the $1.3 billion will be paid for in large part by philanthropy and will add more than 2,000 indirect and 7,500 direct jobs.

