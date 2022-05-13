Cleveland Cooks: Tremont chef shares BBQ recipes just in time for summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - May is National Barbecue Month, something that’s been celebrated since 1963!

To mark the occasion and encourage you to fire up the grill, Cleveland Cooks went to Proof in Tremont.

We learned to make a BBQ sauce that works well for pork, and a BBQ rub than can go on anything from brisket, to chicken and pork, even vegetables.

Chef Brandon Lassiter shared his recipes for a Sweet Heat Meat Rub and a Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce.

Recipes for Cooking Segment

Sweet Heat Meat Rub

Ingredients:

½ Cup White Granulated Sugar

¼ Cup Smoked Paprika (Sweet paprika will work too)

2 Tbsp Granulated Garlic

2 Tbsp Granulated Onion

1 Tbsp Ground Mustard

1 Tbsp Red Pepper Flakes

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in small mixing bowl. Keep rub in airtight container for up to 2 months. Can be used on any meat or vegetable you like. This rub is built for smoking but can also be used with other cooking methods like grilling or sautéing. Rubs can be very subjective, so feel free to experiment with other spices and amounts.

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:

1 Cup Yellow Mustard (French’s is king)

¼ Cup Ketchup

½ Cup Apple Cider Vinegar

½ Cup Brown Sugar

1 Tbsp granulated Garlic

1 Tbsp granulated Onion

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in small saucepan. Cook sauce on low heat for 10 minutes to allow flavors to mix and bloom. Once cooked, place sauce in holding container and allow to cool in refrigerator (lid off to ensure proper cooling). Once cooled, the sauce can be served. Will hold for up to 2 weeks in an airtight container. Must be refrigerated.

