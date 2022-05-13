Cleveland firetruck involved in overnight crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of Cleveland’s newest firetrucks was damaged in an overnight crash on the city’s East side.

The crash involving the Cleveland Division of Fire’s truck and a Jeep was first reported at around 1 a.m. on Friday near the intersection of East 70th Street and Hough Avenue.

Officials told 19 News that the truck was cleared from an unrelated garage fire before the crash occurred.

Working Fire on E78th street. The Garage was fully involved according to scanner traffic. The back of the house caught fire but was quickly put out by Cleveland Fire. Occupied with no injuries. pic.twitter.com/P3OBf9LofK — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 13, 2022

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

