Advertisement

Cleveland firetruck involved in overnight crash

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of Cleveland’s newest firetrucks was damaged in an overnight crash on the city’s East side.

The crash involving the Cleveland Division of Fire’s truck and a Jeep was first reported at around 1 a.m. on Friday near the intersection of East 70th Street and Hough Avenue.

Officials told 19 News that the truck was cleared from an unrelated garage fire before the crash occurred.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

