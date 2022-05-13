2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police: Gun found, suspect arrested for shooting of 101-year-old woman

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said they took the male suspected of shooting a 101-year-old woman near the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood into custody.

Officers and first responders were sent to the shooting scene on East 151st Street at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday and found the 101-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to her arm.

Police said that initial information indicates that the suspect, who has not been publicly identified by police at this time, fired his weapon from the second-floor apartment. The bullet then went through the floor and hit the woman.

Cleveland EMS initially said the woman was transported to University Hospitals in critical condition.

According to Cleveland police, the shooting incident is still under investigation.

