2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland woman accused of driving drunk, hitting bus stop with man inside to appear in court

By Avery Williams
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland woman accused of crashing into a bus stop while driving drunk, injuring the man inside, is set to appear Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Court records show Kelli Lyn Meadows is facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and driving under the influence.

Driver charged in Cleveland bus stop crash has criminal history of drunk driving

Meadows’ arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

The crash happened April 17 in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

Police said Meadows was driving eastbound on Detroit Avenue when she struck a fire hydrant and telephone pole before slamming into a bus stop near West 83rd Street.

A man, identified to 19 News as Lucas Zhao, was waiting inside the bus shelter when it was hit.

When officers got to the scene, Zhao was bleeding from his head, face, arms and legs.

Man hospitalized after car crashes into bus stop in Cleveland April 17, 2022
Man hospitalized after car crashes into bus stop in Cleveland April 17, 2022(WOIO-TV)

Zhao was taken to MetroHealth for treatment of critical injuries.

Police said Meadows had difficulty staying steady and was slurring her speech following the crash.

According to police, she told officers she had drank alcohol but did not submit for a sobriety test.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
(Source: WOIO)
2 people shot in broad daylight near West 25th Street in Cleveland
Crime scene tape
Suspect still at large after shooting man in the head, Lyndhurst police says

Latest News

19 News
Cleveland firetruck involved in overnight crash
19 News
Cleveland police: Gun found, suspect arrested for shooting of 101-year-old woman
19 News
Cleveland firetruck involved in overnight crash
19 News
Cleveland police: Gun found, suspect arrested for shooting of 101-year-old woman