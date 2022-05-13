2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Die together’: Woman burned after she was attacked with hammer, Canton court records show

Tyler McNair
Tyler McNair(Source: Stark County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Stark County man is now charged with attempted murder for attacking a woman with a claw hammer.

According to the complaint filed with the Canton Municipal Court, Tyler McNair hit the female victim several times with a hammer in April.

The hammer attack caused the victim, who suffered a broken bone in her face and other serious injuries, to knock over a candle.

The home they were in then caught fire, resulting in burns to over 10% of the woman’s body, according to court records.

Investigators said the 28-year-old suspect, of North Canton, told the woman they were going to “die together” as the house burned.

McNair was arrested on May 11, approximately two weeks after the alleged attack, and booked at the Stark County Jail.

A status conference hearing is scheduled for May 16.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
(Source: WOIO)
2 people shot in broad daylight near West 25th Street in Cleveland
Crime scene tape
Suspect still at large after shooting man in the head, Lyndhurst police says

Latest News

62-year-old dies months after being pushed down steps in Cleveland, police say
Devin Hall and Dyneshia Anderson
Bond set at $1M each for Euclid couple after homicide of 4-year-old boy
Streets like Random Road in Little Italy will be safety with Case Western Reserve University...
Woman shares terrifying carjacking story that helped bring change to Little Italy neighborhood
19 News
Canton non-profit forced to stop delivery service after theft of catalytic convertors