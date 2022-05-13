‘Die together’: Woman burned after she was attacked with hammer, Canton court records show

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Stark County man is now charged with attempted murder for attacking a woman with a claw hammer.

According to the complaint filed with the Canton Municipal Court, Tyler McNair hit the female victim several times with a hammer in April.

The hammer attack caused the victim, who suffered a broken bone in her face and other serious injuries, to knock over a candle.

The home they were in then caught fire, resulting in burns to over 10% of the woman’s body, according to court records.

Investigators said the 28-year-old suspect, of North Canton, told the woman they were going to “die together” as the house burned.

McNair was arrested on May 11, approximately two weeks after the alleged attack, and booked at the Stark County Jail.

A status conference hearing is scheduled for May 16.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.