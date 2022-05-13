2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver dies in car fire after crashing into utility pole, tree in Middleburg Heights

Scene of car fire, crash in Middleburg Heights
Scene of car fire, crash in Middleburg Heights(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Middleburg Heights police chief confirmed a driver died at the scene of an early-morning crash on Friday.

The single-vehicle incident was first reported at around 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of Pearl Road and Mohawk Trail, police said.

According to Middleburg Heights Chief Edward Tomba, the driver was traveling South on Pearl Road when the car crashed into a utility pole and tree before it became engulfed in flames.

Police said there was nobody else in the car at the time.

The body of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

The crash is still under investigation.

