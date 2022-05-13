2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire destroys Geauga County auto body shop (photos, videos)

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews are continuing to battle a blaze that destroyed an auto body shop Friday afternoon in Geauga County.

Officials said the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at Excalibur Auto Body on Washington Street in Auburn Township.

Caption

Bainbridge Township Police Chief Jon Bokovitz said there was a vehicle on fire inside the business.

No injuries have been reported, according to Auburn Fire Dept. Asst. Chief Mike Cardaman, and the fire has not spread to any nearby buildings.

Cardaman said there were five counties present battling the blaze.

Fire officials will continue investigating.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

