Fire destroys Geauga County auto body shop (photos, videos)

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews are continuing to battle a blaze that destroyed an auto body shop Friday afternoon in Geauga County.

Officials said the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at Excalibur Auto Body on Washington Street in Auburn Township.

Bainbridge Township Police Chief Jon Bokovitz said there was a vehicle on fire inside the business.

No injuries have been reported, according to Auburn Fire Dept. Asst. Chief Mike Cardaman, and the fire has not spread to any nearby buildings.

Auburn fire crews battle a structure fire on East Washington St. Nobody was injured as of yet. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/9HyBbuSEmp — Alec (@alecsapolin) May 13, 2022

Cardaman said there were five counties present battling the blaze.

Fire officials will continue investigating.

