Garfield Heights drivers create their own rules as lane dividers disappear

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers like James Nemecky consider the intersection of Turney and Rockside Road. to be one of the busiest in Garfield Heights.

Nemecky called the 19 News Troubleshooter team after seeing drivers consistently almost get into accidents. He says it’s because the lane markings on the road have faded. Causing drivers to create their own traffic flow.

“This is our tax dollars that are supposed to be working for us and it doesn’t seem to be doing its job,” said Nemecky.

He told 19 News he called the city several times last year to see if they could repaint the lines before someone got hurt.

Their response was they were getting someone on it. But nearly 6 months later, nothing has been done.

“I mean how simple is it to paint a marking line in a street I mean, c’mon,” said Nemecky.

Our 19 News Troubleshooter team called the city to see exactly what the hold-up was.

We were told they had hired 2 crews to do the job last year, but because of COVID outbreaks, they both had to turn the job down.

But they promised that another company had been hired to do the job, and would be finished in at least 2 weeks.

“I don’t want anybody to get hurt, if this helps prevent an accident then I did my job as a citizen,” said Nemecky.

