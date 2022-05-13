Grand jury declines to indict DEA officer who shot 20-year-old man in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A grand jury has declined to indict a DEA special agent who shot a 20-year-old man in Cleveland in 2021.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors’ office, the grand jury declined to indict the officer on two counts of Felonious Assault.

The case stems from an April 14, 2021 shooting that happened on East 82nd Street and Decker Avenue in Cleveland.

The court describes the shooting as “a non-fatal use of deadly force,” where a DEA Special Agent was conducting surveillance from an undercover vehicle.

The 20-year-old arrived home and, after exiting his car, approached the DEA Agent’s undercover vehicle.

The 20-year-old appeared to alter something around his waist, which was confirmed to be a firearm recovered at the scene.

The DEA Special Agent shot at the suspect, striking him in the waist.

Witnesses from the scene, the 20-year-old man, and the DEA Special Agent all appeared before the grand jury.

Evidence was presented at the proceeding, which revealed the 20-year-old’s DNA was present on the firearm recovered at the scene.

