Lorain County Metroparks rangers arrest man after wild chase

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in custody after leading Lorain Metroparks rangers on a wild chase through the park. A witness caught the crazy scene on camera and shared the video exclusively with 19 News.

When Anthony Smith went to the park for his workout, he never imagined he’d witness a police pursuit.

“Kind of like an action movie cause like the car flipped over it seemed like one of those stunts,” said Anthony Smith.

The chase happened at around 2:45 Thursday afternoon at the Day’s Dam Black River Reservation in Lorain near East 31st Street.

“I seen the ranger over here try to get in the car and the driver skirted off really quick and he went over the hill and all around and that’s when I got the video of the ranger like tailgating kind of in front of him and the driver was trying to turn and when he turned, he flipped the car over,” explained Smith,

Lorain County Metroparks rangers tried to get the driver to pull over, but he refused. Police said the driver was wanted for armed robbery.

“I didn’t know what to do cause I mean cause they had their guns out so I was like do I leave? Do I not?” said Smith. “But it was kind of, it was interesting to watch like I was kind of glad I worked out today.”

After that Lorain County Metroparks rangers called in Lorain police to help with the search. According to witnesses, the man then jumped over a fence into a ravine. Authorities were able to arrest the man, 41-year-old Jonathan Johnson.

“I kind of didn’t see him get out the car,” said Smith. “I just seen like the rangers run towards the cliff over there which I knew he got out.”

According to court records, Johnson served time for aggravated robbery in 2017. He was released from prison in 2021 but was on probation. 19 News learned he violated that probation in April and missed his court date, so authorities did have a warrant out for his arrest.

