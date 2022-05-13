Memorial held for Northeast Ohio woman who was killed in domestic violence incident over a decade ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rana Peale had four children to care for when Brent Reynolds pulled his gun and shot her several times.

She died in the house where she lived with her children.

After killing Peale, Reynolds then turned the gun on himself in what then became a murder-suicide.

Thursday, on the anniversary of that tragic incident, her niece Ja’Shae Rader painted a street pole located outside the house where Peale was killed purple in honor of her aunt and to motivate others to seek help for domestic violence.

She also painted white ribbons on the pole, and when she was joined by other family and friends, they released balloons. They also placed a large picture of Rana at the foot of the pole.

“My heart just dropped. I dropped and as they were bringing her out from the house, I just lost it. My whole family just hit the ground at one time. This really was a big impact on my family.”

Rader said the pain of Peale’s loss to the family has caused riffs. She wants the vigil to begin the healing process and to bring her family back together again

”I’m doing this so we can smile and laugh today. We’re not going to cry. If we cry, it’s going to be tears of joy. In remembrance of her? In remembrance of her and how she was and how caring and loving she was. We need to remember that part.”

