Nearly 300 applications for a new community police commission

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jeff Follmer had some strong words on the possibility of a community police commission.

Follmer is the president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association.

The Bibb administration says the commission will consist of diverse individuals from the community, civil rights organizations, and more.

Delanté Spencer Thomas is the City’s, Chief Ethics Officer.

He says they are playing fair.

“So in response to that we are ensuring that this process is both transparent and diverse,” Thomas added.

Bibbs administration was delighted to have almost 300 applications which he says shows how committed people are to police reform in Cleveland.

Follmer says this will do more harm than good.

“It’s not fair to the law-abiding citizens that we can’t do our job without the risk of being fired by a group of civilians that may not know what they’re talking about they just want revenge on police officers,” he added.

The resident review committee members will be submitting a shortlist of 15 names by June 8 for further consideration.

“We’ve included representatives from police associations,” Thomas said.

As for Follmer, he says he has a plan to move forward.

“We still believe that our contract overrides this charter,” he said.

