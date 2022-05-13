2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Record-setting catch: Fisherman hooks nearly 2-pound sunfish

Angler Lester Roberts has set a state record and pending world record by catching a nearly...
Angler Lester Roberts has set a state record and pending world record by catching a nearly 2-pound redbreast sunfish.(Wildlife Resources Division - Georgia DNR)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLKSTON, Ga. (Gray News) - An angler in Georgia is setting records in the state and possibly the world with his latest catch.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports Lester Roberts caught a redbreast sunfish that came in as over 11 inches long and weighing 1 pound, 12 ounces.

Georgia officials said that Roberts hooked the fish on May 7 in the Satilla River near Folkston.

Native sunfish species in the Satilla River benefit from an ongoing control program that helps reduce the number of invasive flathead catfish in the area, according to the wildlife resources division.

State officials report Lester’s catch is pending a world-record tie and replaces Georgia’s previous record set back in 1998 for a fish that weighed 1 pound, 11 ounces.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
(Source: WOIO)
2 people shot in broad daylight near West 25th Street in Cleveland
Crime scene tape
Suspect still at large after shooting man in the head, Lyndhurst police says

Latest News

Fire destroys Geauga County auto body shop
Fire destroys Geauga County auto body shop
Battalion Chief Jon Bollinger said the fire could have been mistaken for a house fire based on...
Missouri school bus bursts into flames while taking students home
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
Biden urges local leaders to boost public safety spending
Fire destroys Geauga County auto body shop
Fire destroys Geauga County auto body shop (photos, videos)
A baby giraffe, born with a disorder that caused her legs to bend the wrong way, was saved by...
Bracing for her future: Baby giraffe fitted with orthotic