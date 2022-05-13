Sheriff’s office: 3 students claim misconduct by Ashtabula County elementary school substitute teacher

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct by a substitute teacher.

According to investigators, three female students reported to the Rock Creek Elementary School principal that a male substitute teacher touched them on their shoulder or back.

The allegations did not involve sexual conduct or contact, the sheriff’s office said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

