2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: 3 students claim misconduct by Ashtabula County elementary school substitute teacher

Rock Creek Elementary School
Rock Creek Elementary School(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct by a substitute teacher.

According to investigators, three female students reported to the Rock Creek Elementary School principal that a male substitute teacher touched them on their shoulder or back.

The allegations did not involve sexual conduct or contact, the sheriff’s office said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
(Source: WOIO)
2 people shot in broad daylight near West 25th Street in Cleveland
Crime scene tape
Suspect still at large after shooting man in the head, Lyndhurst police says

Latest News

Fire destroys Geauga County auto body shop
Fire destroys Geauga County auto body shop
Fire destroys Geauga County auto body shop
Fire destroys Geauga County auto body shop (photos, video)
Fire destroys Geauga County auto body shop
Fire destroys Geauga County auto body shop
Lolley the Trolley
Lolly the Trolley to take its final ride after 37 iconic years in Cleveland