Woman shares terrifying carjacking story that helped bring change to Little Italy neighborhood

CWRU and UCI police will also patrol Little Italy now
By Vic Gideon
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Scared for your life,” said the woman in her 20s who did not want to be identified, carjacked at gunpoint by a 14-year-old boy when she pulled her vehicle into her Little Italy neighborhood.

“Life is more important than property,” she said “I guess that would be my advice. But this can’t keep continuing.”

This week, Cleveland City Council gave University Circle Police and Case Western Reserve University Police the ability to patrol the area, in essence, triple-teaming the neighborhood.

Recently, Little Italy has seen an RTA Rapid Stop, more development, more residents, and more activity, And with it, more crime.

“You can’t let your guard down or be complacent because you never know when there’s people out there who have no regard for human life.”

No regard because less than 24 hours later, police suspect the 14-year-old carjacked another woman, shooting her in the leg before getting apprehended.

These were two of the four carjackings in Little Italy this December.

“It is supposed to be a safe area, but aren’t all neighborhoods?” she said. “I think more police protection wouldn’t hurt.”

The 14-year-old boy’s case is still working its way through the juvenile court system.

