1 dead after motorcycle accident on Cleveland’s East side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead after an early-morning crash after he lost control of his three-wheel motorcycle and crashed into a pole on Cleveland’s East Side, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

The crash happened at 1:10 a.m. when the man, 38, was driving west on St. Clair Avenue, according to police officials.

The man was driving a Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheel motorcycle, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

The man then lost control of the motorcycle, which went off the road and hit a pole on E. 106th Street, according to officials.

The man was transported to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police confirmed.

Police said nobody else was hurt during the crash.

