2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 dead after motorcycle accident on Cleveland’s East side, police say

A man is dead lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a pole on Cleveland’s East Side.
A man is dead lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a pole on Cleveland’s East Side.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead after an early-morning crash after he lost control of his three-wheel motorcycle and crashed into a pole on Cleveland’s East Side, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

The crash happened at 1:10 a.m. when the man, 38, was driving west on St. Clair Avenue, according to police officials.

The man was driving a Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheel motorcycle, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

The man then lost control of the motorcycle, which went off the road and hit a pole on E. 106th Street, according to officials.

The man was transported to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police confirmed.

Police said nobody else was hurt during the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
(Source: WOIO)
2 people shot in broad daylight near West 25th Street in Cleveland

Latest News

A man who led a woman on a high-speed chase throughout the city after stealing her car has...
Man still at large after car theft leads to high-speed chase in East Cleveland, police say
Person killed in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, CMHA says
Albert Wesley Varner
Missing Adult Alert canceled for Ohio man who reported being lost in Pennsylvania
Scene of car fire, crash in Middleburg Heights
Driver killed in Middleburg Heights crash identified