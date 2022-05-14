Akron bank robber who claimed he had a bomb is on the loose, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed the masked suspect who robbed Key Bank by handing the teller a note that he had a bomb and demanded money is on the loose, and detectives need help finding the suspect.

The robbery happened just before noon on May 13 in the 700 block of W. Market Street, according to police.

Police said the suspect grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away.

Akron officers and detectives along with FBI agents teamed up to investigate the scene and search the surrounding area, police said.

Law enforcement was able to “quickly” identify a person of interest now believed to be the prime suspect based on information gathered early in the investigation, according to police.

The suspect was described by police as a 5′9″ to 5′11″ tall male with a medium build wearing a green hat and a gray sweatshirt.

Police did not share any photos of the suspect and no arrests have been made.

Officers collected key evidence and conducted several interviews on scene, according to police.

Police said no additional information is available at this point in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference report #22-57644 with your tips.

