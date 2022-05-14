2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron bank robber who claimed he had a bomb is on the loose, police say

(Source: 19 News)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed the masked suspect who robbed Key Bank by handing the teller a note that he had a bomb and demanded money is on the loose, and detectives need help finding the suspect.

The robbery happened just before noon on May 13 in the 700 block of W. Market Street, according to police.

Police said the suspect grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away.

Akron officers and detectives along with FBI agents teamed up to investigate the scene and search the surrounding area, police said.

Law enforcement was able to “quickly” identify a person of interest now believed to be the prime suspect based on information gathered early in the investigation, according to police.

The suspect was described by police as a 5′9″ to 5′11″ tall male with a medium build wearing a green hat and a gray sweatshirt.

Police did not share any photos of the suspect and no arrests have been made.

Officers collected key evidence and conducted several interviews on scene, according to police.

Police said no additional information is available at this point in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference report #22-57644 with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
(Source: WOIO)
2 people shot in broad daylight near West 25th Street in Cleveland

Latest News

Memorial held for Northeast Ohio woman who was killed in domestic violence incident over a...
Memorial held for Northeast Ohio woman killed in domestic violence incident over a decade ago
Resident shows 19 news her hallway light is out
Bedford Heights woman claims most electrical outlets in apartment have been out since March
Brass flag holders stolen from graves of veterans in Sandusky area
Brass flag holders stolen from graves of veterans in Sandusky area
You have only a 16% chance of getting Cleveland to pay for pothole damage to your car
You have only a 16% chance of getting Cleveland to pay for pothole damage to your car