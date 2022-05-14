2 Strong 4 Bullies
Brass flag holders stolen from graves of veterans in Sandusky area

By Harry Boomer
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - There have been reports that someone is taking the liberty of stealing from the gravesites of veterans in Sandusky.

They have taken brass flag holders - and that’s disrespectful at the very least.

Just ask Mark Koch, who lives in the area.

“I think it’s absolutely terrible,” he said.

He was not pleased to learn that thieves are stealing from the dead by removing World War II, Korea, and Vietnam brass flag holders from graves of veterans in area cemeteries.

“My Boy Scout troop will go out next Monday and put flags on veterans’ graves. That’s very important to me because I have two members of my family that are Army veterans and that’s how they distinguish between veterans graves and non-veterans graves, is that metal placard.”

“It’s crazy. I don’t understand why people would do something like that. It’s really disrespectful. I don’t know what the purpose is.”

“They’re caring about the almighty dollar and somebody who can melt it down into scrap.”

As always, if you see something, say something.

Sandusky Calvary Cemetery
Sandusky Calvary Cemetery(WOIO)

