Cleveland police records say woman’s death followed fight with cousin over cigarette

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New details were just disclosed to 19 News regarding the homicide of a 62-year-old woman.

The victim, identified in Cleveland police records as Eleanor McGee, reported to officers that she was pushed down front porch steps after a fight over a cigarette.

According to a Cleveland police spokesperson, officers were called out to an assault on Sept. 8, 2021 at a Hillview Road home in the Euclid - Green neighborhood.

EMS was on scene treating McGee when law enforcement arrived.

The 62-year-old told officers she’d been pushed down the stairs by her cousin after declining to give her a cigarette, a Cleveland police report said.

According to the report, McGee said her cousin left after their argument.

On Nov. 21, 2021, detectives learned McGee was paralyzed from her injuries, which included blunt force trauma to her neck, the spokesperson said.

She died two days later on Nov. 23 of an infected sacral decubitus ulcer, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cleveland police said homicide investigators have identified a person of interest, and the name of that person has not been confirmed to 19 News.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

