Driver killed in Middleburg Heights crash identified
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have identified the driver who died Friday after a fiery crash in Middleburg Heights.
Maharshi Yakin Brahmbhatt, 28, was pronounced deceased at the crash scene, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The accident occurred around 4:15 a.m. on Pearl Road near Mohawk Trial.
Middleburg Heights Police Chief Edward Tomba said Brahmbhatt was driving a vehicle that struck a utility pole and tree before it became engulfed in flames.
The crash remains under investigation.
