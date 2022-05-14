2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver killed in Middleburg Heights crash identified

Scene of car fire, crash in Middleburg Heights
Scene of car fire, crash in Middleburg Heights(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have identified the driver who died Friday after a fiery crash in Middleburg Heights.

Maharshi Yakin Brahmbhatt, 28, was pronounced deceased at the crash scene, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

The accident occurred around 4:15 a.m. on Pearl Road near Mohawk Trial.

Middleburg Heights Police Chief Edward Tomba said Brahmbhatt was driving a vehicle that struck a utility pole and tree before it became engulfed in flames.

Driver dies in car fire after crashing into utility pole, tree in Middleburg Heights

The crash remains under investigation.

Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
