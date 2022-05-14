Driver killed in Middleburg Heights crash identified

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have identified the driver who died Friday after a fiery crash in Middleburg Heights.

Maharshi Yakin Brahmbhatt, 28, was pronounced deceased at the crash scene, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

The accident occurred around 4:15 a.m. on Pearl Road near Mohawk Trial.

Middleburg Heights Police Chief Edward Tomba said Brahmbhatt was driving a vehicle that struck a utility pole and tree before it became engulfed in flames.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.