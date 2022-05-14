Man still at large after car theft leads to high-speed chase in East Cleveland, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police have identified and are looking for the man who led a woman on a high-speed chase throughout the city after stealing her car, according to Chief Scott Gardner.

The chase started at around 12 p.m. May 14 after police got a call from a woman who was chasing the man in the Chevrolet Cobalt he stole from her, officials said.

The woman said she was going to get her car whether the police helped or not, according to officials.

Police told the woman to stop chasing her stolen car and followed the man through the Arlington area, according to officials.

After driving through a field and going through bushes into a parking lot of a local apartment complex, the driver left the car and escaped police while running on foot through backyards, officials said.

Police said nobody was injured.

The man has multiple open felony and misdemeanor warrants prior to stealing the car, police said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.