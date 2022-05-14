Northeast Ohio weather: Weekend rain arrives followed by cooler temperatures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered showers and possible thunder show up mainly after noon today as highs top around 80.

We’ll see more of the same tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

Scattered showers and thunder pick up again Sunday evening with highs again around 80.

Expect showers and storms Sunday night along with lows in the upper 50s.

Monday will feature showers and storms - mainly early - with highs peaking around 70.

Under partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, we’ll see highs in the mid 60s.

