2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Weekend rain arrives followed by cooler temperatures

By Jon Loufman
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered showers and possible thunder show up mainly after noon today as highs top around 80.

We’ll see more of the same tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

Scattered showers and thunder pick up again Sunday evening with highs again around 80.

Expect showers and storms Sunday night along with lows in the upper 50s.

Monday will feature showers and storms - mainly early - with highs peaking around 70.

Under partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, we’ll see highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 5/14/2022

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
(Source: WOIO)
2 people shot in broad daylight near West 25th Street in Cleveland

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 5/14/2022
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 5/13/2022
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 5/13/2022
19
Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain returns this weekend; turning cooler next week