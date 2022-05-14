Missing Adult Alert canceled for Ohio man who reported being lost in Pennsylvania

UPDATE: The Missing Adult Alert was canceled at 2:13 p.m. Saturday.

Original story below.

DOVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities have issued a Missing Adult Alert for an 80-year-old man who has dementia.

Albert Wesley Varner was last heard from at 6:09 p.m. Friday when he reported being lost in Pine Grove, Penn., according to the alert.

Authorities said Varner is believed to be traveling back to Ohio in a 2016 red Nissan Rogue with Ohio license plate number 884ZBA.

Albert Wesley Varner (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Call 911 if you see Albert Wesley Varner or the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.