2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Missing Adult Alert canceled for Ohio man who reported being lost in Pennsylvania

Albert Wesley Varner
Albert Wesley Varner(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: The Missing Adult Alert was canceled at 2:13 p.m. Saturday.

Original story below.

DOVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities have issued a Missing Adult Alert for an 80-year-old man who has dementia.

Albert Wesley Varner was last heard from at 6:09 p.m. Friday when he reported being lost in Pine Grove, Penn., according to the alert.

Authorities said Varner is believed to be traveling back to Ohio in a 2016 red Nissan Rogue with Ohio license plate number 884ZBA.

Albert Wesley Varner
Albert Wesley Varner(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Call 911 if you see Albert Wesley Varner or the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
(Source: WOIO)
2 people shot in broad daylight near West 25th Street in Cleveland

Latest News

Canton kids learn to treat gunshot wounds to save lives from escalating violence among teens
Canton kids to learn to treat gunshot wounds to save lives from escalating violence among teens
Fire destroys Geauga County auto body shop
Fire destroys Geauga County auto body shop (photos, videos)
Lolley the Trolley
Lolly the Trolley to take its final ride after 37 iconic years in Cleveland
Hampden Street, Cleveland
Memorial held for Northeast Ohio woman who was killed in domestic violence incident over a decade ago