Person killed in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, CMHA says

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) said Cleveland police are investigating an overnight homicide that occurred in the Central neighborhood.

CMHA confirmed the homicide took place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue.

There’s no word on how the victim died.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

