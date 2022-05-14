Person killed in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, CMHA says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) said Cleveland police are investigating an overnight homicide that occurred in the Central neighborhood.

CMHA confirmed the homicide took place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue.

There’s no word on how the victim died.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

