2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

You have only a 16% chance of getting Cleveland to pay for pothole damage to your car

By Brian Duffy
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The potholes in the city of Cleveland are hard to avoid, significantly so, after a long, cold, snowy winter.

But, the city seems to be doing a very good job of avoiding paying anyone who believes they have suffered pothole damage.

Information received following a public records request shows the city of Cleveland received 50 claims from people who applied to be reimbursed for damage they believed had been caused by potholes in the city.

Of those claimants, only eight received some form of payment.

That means that 84% of those who filed claims were denied.

The city’s website includes a form for those who want to file a claim but also states this warning:

Special Notice Regarding Potholes: The City is not responsible for damages caused by potholes if it did not know about the potholes and have a chance to fix it before the damage occurred.

Of the eight claims that were paid, the city paid out only $2,100.

The fact that only 50 people filed claims, at first shocked Vanessa Kirk, the co-owner of One Stop Auto Repair in Cleveland.

“I am very surprised but I’ve had a lot of people come in and they’ve tried to make claims in the past and they knew it was just a dead-end street,” she said.

Kirk believes the difficulty of navigating the form online and the low success rate have simply kept people from filing claims.

The shop owners said they take in at least four cars a week with damage, some of it significant, from potholes and she senses the frustration from those customers who do try and navigate the process.

“They’ll come in and keep asking for copies of their receipts so they can keep sending them in and sending them in and I’ll see them and ask them if they ever got it taken care of or reimbursed and they say no,” Kirk said.

We reached out to city officials to ask about the decision making criteria regarding pothole claims but as of this publication had not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
(Source: WOIO)
2 people shot in broad daylight near West 25th Street in Cleveland

Latest News

Brass flag holders stolen from graves of veterans in Sandusky area
Brass flag holders stolen from graves of veterans in Sandusky area
"I started to see more pictures of ‘hey I have this type of formula. I live here. If anybody...
Northeast Ohio moms trade, donate, sell baby formula online amid shortage
You have only a 16% chance of getting Cleveland to pay for pothole damage to your car
You have only a 16% chance of getting Cleveland to pay for pothole damage to your car
Northeast Ohio moms trade, donate, sell baby formula online amid shortage
Northeast Ohio moms trade, donate, sell baby formula online amid shortage