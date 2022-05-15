2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 person shot, killed by Portage County Deputy

File - Crime scene
File - Crime scene(Source: MGN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) launched an investigation after a Portage County Deputy shot and killed one person, according to Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski.

The shooting happened at around 9:30 a.m. on May 14 in the 8000 block of Werger Road in Windham Township, according to a news release from the department.

Portage County Sheriff's Office - Ohio Deputy Involved Shooting Saturday, May 14, 2022 At approximately 9:30am on...

Posted by Portage County Sheriff's Office - Ohio on Saturday, May 14, 2022

Deputies, who were assisting the Garrettsville Police Department, arrived and investigated the scene after receiving reports of an individual with a firearm, the release said.

Shots were fired after officers began the investigation, the release said.

No officers were hurt, but an individual was transported to the UH Portage Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead, officials confirmed.

BCI spokesperson Steve Irwin said the BCI Crime unit and special investigations unit arrived on the scene after a request was made by the Portage County Sheriffs to conduct the investigation.

Officials said the details will “remain vague” due to the investigation and all family members are notified, according to the release.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
(Source: WOIO)
2 people shot in broad daylight near West 25th Street in Cleveland

A house fire in Streetsboro that caused $200,000 worth of damages was from accidental causes.
House fire in Streetsboro causes $200,000 in damages, officials say
A man is dead lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a pole on Cleveland’s East Side.
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Cleveland's East side, police say
A man who led a woman on a high-speed chase throughout the city after stealing her car has...
Man still at large after car theft leads to high-speed chase in East Cleveland, police say
Person killed in Cleveland's Central neighborhood, CMHA says