1 person shot, killed by Portage County Deputy

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) launched an investigation after a Portage County Deputy shot and killed one person, according to Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski.

The shooting happened at around 9:30 a.m. on May 14 in the 8000 block of Werger Road in Windham Township, according to a news release from the department.

Deputies, who were assisting the Garrettsville Police Department, arrived and investigated the scene after receiving reports of an individual with a firearm, the release said.

Shots were fired after officers began the investigation, the release said.

No officers were hurt, but an individual was transported to the UH Portage Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead, officials confirmed.

BCI spokesperson Steve Irwin said the BCI Crime unit and special investigations unit arrived on the scene after a request was made by the Portage County Sheriffs to conduct the investigation.

Officials said the details will “remain vague” due to the investigation and all family members are notified, according to the release.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

