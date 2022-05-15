2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Browns sign QB Felix Harper after rookie minicamp tryout

SOURCE: ASU Athletics
SOURCE: ASU Athletics(ASU Athletics)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of undrafted free agent QB Felix Harper on May 15.

Harper, who signed with the team after his collegiate career at Alcorn State, was one of the several signed undrafted free agents after the Browns added nine players through the 2022 NFL Draft.

Harper, who stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall, led Alcorn to a 6-2 SWAC record in 2021, according to a press release from the team.

A native of Fairburn, Ga., Harper completed 191 passes for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns in the 2021 campaign with the Braves, according to the press release.

Harper joins a QB room with Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs, while uncertainty remains with Baker Mayfield who requested a trade in March prior to the blockbuster trade for Watson.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
(Source: WOIO)
2 people shot in broad daylight near West 25th Street in Cleveland

Latest News

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns release 2022 schedule
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson and legend Bernie Kosar meet with Cleveland Rams players...
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, Bernie Kosar, supports local semi-pro team who saved man from burning home
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb to host youth football camp in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield
OJ Simpson shares thoughts on Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield situation