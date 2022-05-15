Cleveland Browns sign QB Felix Harper after rookie minicamp tryout

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of undrafted free agent QB Felix Harper on May 15.

Harper, who signed with the team after his collegiate career at Alcorn State, was one of the several signed undrafted free agents after the Browns added nine players through the 2022 NFL Draft.

Harper, who stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall, led Alcorn to a 6-2 SWAC record in 2021, according to a press release from the team.

A native of Fairburn, Ga., Harper completed 191 passes for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns in the 2021 campaign with the Braves, according to the press release.

Harper joins a QB room with Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs, while uncertainty remains with Baker Mayfield who requested a trade in March prior to the blockbuster trade for Watson.

