Cleveland fire crews respond to Progressive Field after cooking mishap

Cleveland Fire Department, file photo
Cleveland Fire Department, file photo(CFD Facebook page)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm that city fire crews were sent Sunday morning to Progressive Field for a cooking mishap.

According to Cleveland police, fire department crews found smoke when they arrived but no fire.

No injuries were reported, Cleveland EMS said.

Cleveland police did not release details about what led to the incident.

